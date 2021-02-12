Let Us Now Praise the Eastern Shore’s Ford F150

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While some folks in Cambridge, Chestertown, or Easton might think that the most popular vehicle on the Mid-Shore is a Subaru, Volvo, or some other SUV of choice, the truth of the matter is, and by remarkably wide margins, the Ford pickup truck is the best-selling vehicle (car or truck) on the Eastern Shore.

For the record, the F150 (and its larger engine siblings) is also the best selling vehicle in the United States, the best-selling in the Mid-Atlantic region, and the best selling in Maryland. Only two years ago it outsold RAM trucks by 78%.

And who are those owners? While some of its demographic profile has somewhat changed with growing markets like women and Hispanic buyers, this vehicle is owned by a predominantly white males (approximately 75%) with an average age of 55.

But in the lingering question here is why this particular truck brand seems so dominant? With differentials between a Ford, Chevy, or RAM truck being marginal at best, why has the F150 held this “top of the heap” position for decades?

Brand experts have been studying this almost as long as the F150 has been around. And over the years, the successful slogan of “Ford Tough” has always worked with a certain percentage of Ford’s customers, many of whom follow family tradition in what truck to buy. It is also true that these buyers relate to Ford’s historical aversion to government involvement, including the corporation’s decision to not participate in the Obama Administration’s efforts to bail out Detroit auto manufacturers.

However, the less known influence could be Ford’s extraordinary efforts to provide every possible trim range and option with trucks that begin at around $31,000 and don’t end until you hit about $100,000.

And if one digs a bit deeper into those options, it becomes clear that Ford has created a market for mobile man caves. The F150 top lines offer front cabs with the look and feel of first-class airline cabins. With fully reclining seats (blankets and pillows not included), a pull-out work desk, and a massive 15-inch info/entertainment screen, the notion of having to sit in your truck for hours has been radically changed.

The same is true for the truck bed. With massive multiport power outlets capable of running three or four power tools, a dedicated work surface on the tailgate, including space for Ipads, a measuring guide, and countless hitching hooks, the net effect is replicating the basement shop.

With all that in mind, the Spy had no choice but to reach out to our friends at Preston Ford for a few answers. And Preston has quite a bit of skin in the game.

Beyond having this very remote car dealership in Preston being the 23rd most successful Ford dealer in the country, it’s also helpful to keep in mind that Preston is the number one Ford truck dealer in the entire Mid-Atlantic region and continues to beat its Western Shore competitors in total trucks purchased by over two hundred vehicles a year.

At the center of it all is Greg Rohman, Preston’s truck expert. In our Spy interview, Greg talks about the local legacy of the Ford truck on the Eastern Shore, what it is offering in 2021, and a few thoughts on Ford’s soon to be launched all electronic F150 in the next year or so.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. You can contact Greg at GRohman@prestonmotor.com or for more information about Preston Ford please go here