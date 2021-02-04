Main Street Chestertown Announces COVID Recovery Grants for Downtown

Main Street Historic Chestertown has announced a small-grant program for brick-and-mortar businesses located in the Chestertown Historic District. Grants of $1,000 to $10,000 will be awarded to successful applicants.

The Chestertown program will award funds for a variety of business needs, including rent and utility bills, payroll, COVID-19 related expenses (services, adaptations, special equipment, or innovations), online sales improvements, working capital for inventory, and the cost of fixtures, furnishings and equipment that will improve the customer experience. Nonprofits, home-based businesses and medical practices are not eligible for funding.

Potential applicants can download a preview of the application now at mainstreetchestertown.org. The online application portal will be open to receive applications starting Friday Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. and will close Monday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. The grant review committee will include representatives from Main Street Chestertown and volunteers from the local chapter of SCORE, the national nonprofit through which retired executives act as mentors for small-business owners. Criteria will include the impact of COVID on the business, the number of employees and hours of operation, and the business’s impact on local quality of life and the visitor experience. More information on the grant program is available at mainstreetchestertown.org.

Main Street Historic Chestertown is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster an inviting, diverse and prosperous downtown. It is part of a national Main Street network created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to strengthen the commercial cores of historic small towns across the United States.