At the Academy: From Cassatt to Chicago with Mehves Lelic

One of the sadder cultural aspects of the pandemic’s impact was that 2020 was the “Year of the Woman” in Maryland, with countless programming which had to be canceled. One can only hope that Governor Hogan might consider a “redo” once this health crisis is over. In the meantime, the Academy Art Museum might be a great place to celebrate women locally with the AAM’s new exhibition called From Cassatt to Chicago.

In this case, the “Cassatt” is the famed impressionist Mary Cassatt, and “Chicago” refers to the contemporary art giant Judy Chicago. The museum decided to use these famous artists as bookends to a show devoted to forty women artists found in their permanent collection.

The Spy zoomed with AAM curator Mehves Lelic earlier in the week to get the lowdown on this remarkable display of work from some of the best women artists, past and present, as well as some of her thinking on how to present this collective celebration of women in the visual arts.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about From Cassatt to Chicago or the Academy Art Museum please go here.