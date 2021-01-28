WC-ALL Hosts Lucy McFadden at February 11th Learn at Lunch

Goddard Space Flight Center’s Lucy McFadden (emerita) is the speaker at Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s next virtual “Learn at Lunch” presentation. This will take place at noon on Thursday, February 11th, 2021, via Zoom. The title of her talk is “Space and Why It Matters.”

Dr. McFadden (MSC from MIT, PHDU of Hawaii) has held positions at the University of Maryland, College Park, California Space Institute at the University of California San Diego, and Space Telescope Science Institute. At NASA, she has been an investigator for the Dawn mission to 4 Vesta and Ceres; and the Deep Impact and EPOXI programs. She has been a science team member for Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous mission; a member of the 2007-2008 ANSMET expedition; a member of the AlmahataSitta meteorite expedition (Northern Sudan, 2009); a leader of the NASA Goddard higher education and university programs (2010); and director of the Education and Public Outreach program for the Deep Impact and Dawn missions.

In her presentation to WC-ALL, Dr McFadden will share some wonders of comets and asteroids in our Solar System. Robotic space missions funded by NASA, with questions and goals defined by scientists, built by the design ingenuity and hard work of engineers around the country and with international partners, have revealed other worlds that she hopes will awe us, as they do her. In the process, the endeavor to explore the Solar System has inspired generations of students to engage in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). It has been Lucy’s privilege to pursue a scientific career during the past 50 years and she looks forward to sharing some engaging stories and briefing us on what we might read about in the news in the near future.

Join us on February 11th to find out more about this fascinating insight. This event is free of charge but attendance is limited. To join the Zoom meeting, check the WC-ALL website (https://www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/index.php) for details.