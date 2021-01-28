Chestertown Lions Club Holds Shotgun Raffle Drawing at the Blue Bird Tavern

The Chestertown Lions Club held its annual shotgun raffle drawing at the Blue Bird Tavern in January. The Club sold approximately 6,000 tickets this year even during these COVID-19 times.

Chestertown Lions has sponsored this raffle for over 8 years now, one of our biggest fundraisers. Proceeds are used to fund events and organizations in Kent County (Food Pantry, eyeglasses for the needy, scholarships for high school seniors, vision screening equipment for elementary schools, Kent County Christmas Basket program, Halloween Parade, Home Ports, Cub Scouts, and youth sports).

Ticket sales start in early September and run into January. The drawing took place at the Blue Bird Tavern on January 13, 2021 with the first-place raffle prize of a new shotgun or $1,500 going to Hugh Whelan of Easton and the second place of $300 in merchandise at Molly’s Place to Leo Delboys of Fairlee.

We thank all our Kent County residents and regional supporters again for making the raffle such a big success!