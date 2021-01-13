Haven Ministries’ New Mobile Food Pantry Truck Offers Hope to Northern Queen Anne’s County Residents

Haven Ministries is operating a new Mobile Food Pantry Truck where residents in northern Queen Anne’s County can go and “shop” for needed food items. The “store on wheels” will be parked at Faith Bible Church at 407 Dudley Corner Road in Sudlersville every week on Tuesdays and Fridays, offering a selection of non-cooked food items for area residents.

“During the timeframe of opening our Headquarters in Queenstown, Haven Ministries was invited into the northern part of Queen Anne’s County as a trusted community partner to help with food distribution. Haven Ministries partners with The Judy Center/Queen Anne’s County Public Schools to supply food to this part of the county. Our drive-thru food model averaged about 110 people every month,” states Krista Pettit, executive director of Haven Ministries.

“Having a vehicle outfitted with shelves, so it is essentially a store on wheels, enables us to provide consistency, efficiency, and more dignity in the process of food distribution. It offers individuals greater food options and minimizes food waste. The truck will also enable us to move into any part of the community experiencing a disaster to respond to essential needs.”

The Haven Ministries Food Pantry Truck will be at the Faith Bible Church on Tuesdays from 12 noon until 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Food Pantry Truck is open by appointment only and the hours are subject to change depending on the appointment times. Scheduling helps ensure the health and safety of volunteers, staff, and clients. Appointments can be made by calling 410-827-7194. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID to participate.

With increased demands for its food pantries and overall services in Queen Anne’s County, Haven Ministries relocated its food pantries from Stevensville and Centreville, along with its Centreville Resource Center, to a new Food Pantry/Resource Center at 206 Del Rhodes Avenue in Queenstown in July. Along with the Food Pantry Truck, the headquarters is helping meet the growing need for assistance. The CARES Fund helped with the opening of the headquarters and purchasing of the Food Pantry Truck for northern Queen Anne’s County.

Pettit adds, “The need is there in northern Queen Anne’s County and we are trying to meet that need.”

For further information on the Food Pantry Truck, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-827-7194. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the Food Pantry Truck can call Gail Lundberg at 410-443-7696 or email gail@haven-ministries.com.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.