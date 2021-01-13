Letter to Editor: Rep. Andy Harris Needs to Tell the Truth

I used to write letters to the editor. Over time, it occurred to me that the misguided souls I was trying to call out and have respond to my opinions (I occasionally threw in facts, just for the hell of it) just didn’t care about discussing anything coming from a “snowflake” Democrat. They even flew flags saying that they didn’t care about our feelings, but used much cruder terms. Given the domestic terror attack on the Capital by so called patriots, we have come to a point where our very survival, and the survival of the “American Experiment”, depends on being able to recognize each other as viable citizens of the United States of America.

Unfortunately, too many of our elected officials continue to stand in opposition to any effort to step back from the brink. This includes our own Andy Harris. In a letter dated 12/21, he defended his signing on to the amicus brief filed by Texas by stating that it was “in support of Constitutional authority of state legislatures over the selection of presidential electors. In advance of the 2020 presidential election, changes were made to election rules in several states by actors other than the legislatures of those states.” He fails to say who those actors are, and failed to note that every court presented with that argument, asked for evidence of their existence, and received no credible response. Sorry, Andy. Nada. Essentially, he was parroting the notion that our government institutions are not to be trusted. I guess he’s next in line to get a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan have gotten theirs for their unflagging destruction of the truth in the service of Trump. The White House statement for Nunes, “Nunes deserves the honor,” it reads in part, for his actions to “thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president”; for his efforts to “unearth the crime of the century”; for exposing “the full power of the Deep State.” It concludes that he is “a public servant of unmatched talent, unassailable integrity, and unwavering resolve. He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history.”

The statement for Jordan is much the same, “he also worked to unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption — confronting senior Justice Department officials for obstructing Congress and exposing the fraudulent origins of the Russia collusion lie. His work helped to unearth malfeasance at the highest levels of the United States Government.”

You see, Andy Harris, you too could be recognized for your continuing chutzpah, lying in the service of your lord and master. Of course, you only have a week left.

May I suggest an alternative strategy? Try telling the truth. It might hurt at first, but it might just save our democracy.

John Ramsey

Chestertown