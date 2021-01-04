MENU

January 5, 2021

Adkins Mystery Monday:

Happy 2021! We are pleased to kick off 2021 with a Mystery Monday! This tree is known for its unique bark and showy lenticels, which help with gas exchange.
Thanks for following our 2020 mysteries! Last week, we highlighted the buds of the flowering dogwood, Cornus florida. These buds are particularly rounded and tear drop shaped. The flower buds will open before the leaf buds in the spring.

