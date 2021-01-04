At the Academy: Finding the Next AAM Director with Lee Kappelman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lee Kappelman, the well-seasoned executive recruiter who will be working with the Academy Art Museum’s board to find a new museum director, is the first to acknowledge that finding a replacement for the recently departed Ben Simons won’t be easy. But in her candid conversation with the Spy about the challenges of finding his replacement and finding the right person for the right institution, Lee feels that Ben’s success will only make the position more appealing for quality candidates.

That is just one of several points that the AAM headhunter discusses, including the pandemic impact on museums, the essential need for diversity, and why institutions sometimes fail in their search for the right leader.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.