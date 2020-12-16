Kate Walters Celebrates 25 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is proud to congratulate Kate Walters on twenty-five (25) years of service. Ms. Walters began her career with the Bank in December of 1995 in loan operations located in Centreville, Maryland. Over her career she has held various positions, working in the mortgage division and multiple leadership positions. Kate’s current position is Asst. Vice President Loan Servicing Manager, where she is responsible for ensuring loan records are maintained with accuracy and prepares management and regulatory reporting.

Ms. Walters attended Chesapeake College where she earned an associate degree in Business Administration.

“Kate has years of loan experience, regulatory and reporting knowledge that makes her a vital team member. Her familiarity of the communities we serve and those who reside in our area are an asset.” says Jamie Dulin, Senior Loan Operations Officer.

Ms. Walters has served on the boards for Caroline and Dorchester Co. Fair and Caroline Lacrosse Association. She also participates in various community initiatives around the holidays serving children in need. Kate resides in Ridgely, MD with her husband Mike and her two children, Kelsey and Hunter. She enjoys watching football and lacrosse, camping, shopping and relaxing at the beach with her family.

