Two New Trustees Bring Business Expertise to Board of Visitors and Governors

The Board of Visitors and Governors of Washington College has welcomed two new members to its ranks: Hugh Sherman of Athens, Ohio, and Elizabeth Wareheim, Class of 2013, of Baltimore.

Hugh Sherman is Dean of Ohio University’s College of Business, which is consistently ranked as one of the top 50 public undergraduate business colleges in the country. He holds a master of business administration from Northeastern University, as well as a doctoral degree in strategy from the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

Following a 22-year career in business, Sherman moved into academia in 1999, first directing the MBA program at Athens University as Assistant Dean. He subsequently rose into a number of critical leadership positions, including Chair of the Department of Management Systems, Associate Dean of Operations and Strategy, Associate Director of the Voinovich School for Leadership and Public Affairs, and Assistant to the University Provost for Strategic Planning. He currently serves as a Senior Fellow at the Voinovich School, providing strategic oversight of economic development and leadership programs.

Elizabeth Warehime, a former business management major with a minor in sociology, recently earned her MBA from Loyola University Maryland. Sellinger School of Business. She began her career as a Marketing and Research & Development Coordinator for Snyder’s-Lance “Snack Factory” brand in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and then spent five years as Associate Insights Manager for the parent company.

Last year, Warehime directed a $1 million grant to Washington College from the JHC Foundation, a Warehime family foundation. The gift establishes the Warehime Fund for Student Excellence in Business, which, when fully matured, will provide the department $50,000 a year to support student research, entrepreneurship, professional networking, and other initiatives to complement the department’s curricular offerings.

Those initiatives may include: student participation in professional conferences and other experiential learning activities; start-up funds for student entrepreneurial projects; and a Warehime Fellows program.

