Shore United Bank donates to Salvation Army

Shore United is honored to help kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign to the Eastern Shore. According to Lt. Wendy Parsons of the Cambridge branch, the call for help has tripled this year. With fewer kettles out in front of stores due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army is hoping for corporate donations like the one from Shore United.

“During this season of joy, we understand the increased demands with more people who become unemployed and have limited resources, the demand for food assistance will reach critical levels. As a local community bank, we understand the importance of responding to the needs of our community during this difficult time,” says Chris Honeman, Relationship Manager at Shore United Bank. “Helping the people in the communities we serve is our highest priority.”

To assist with the food supplies to local communities, Shore United Bank has generously donated $2,000 to help purchase and distribute food to those in need.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com