The Future of the Shore: Farm, Fish and Food with ESEC’s Mike Thielke

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The phrase “F3 Tech” may not be the catchiest label for a revolution. Nonetheless, when people on the Eastern Shore find out that it represents the future of the farm, fish, and food businesses on the Delmarva, it’s not hard to imagine why local entrepreneurs would be investing time and capital in technology that will dramatically change those industries.

That is the primary reason that the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center has pivoted dramatically over the last few years to help guide new businesses eager to develop new markets for products, services, and methods to expand and increase the region’s dominance of all three categories.

Mike Thielke, who has run the ESEC, recently sat down with the Spy to talk about this remarkable movement on the Shore and what his organization is doing to promote and help finance start-ups in finding capital and develop sophisticated plans for scale up their businesses to help position Maryland and the Eastern Shore as a national leader in commercializing innovations and technology in agriculture, aquaculture, and the environment

In our interview, Mike outlines how the robust future of agriculture, aquaculture, and the food supply chain industries will have in the 21st Century and how ESEC is leading the way to capture this new pandemic shift for the entire Eastern Shore of Maryland.