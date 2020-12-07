Spy Minute: A Chestertown Drive-by for Leslie Raimond’s 80th

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Covid be damned—respectfully— when creative friends get together to celebrate the 80th birthday of one of its own community treasures.

On Sunday afternoon, Leslie Prince Raimond, was feted with a drive-by caravan of well-wishers as she raised a glass of champagne in thanks for the honor.

The birthday caravan, orchestrated by artist Marilee Schumann and Kent Cultural Alliance CEO John Schratwieser, gathered on Philosophers Terrace and made their way down Horsey Lane where Raimond stood with her raised glass of champagne.

For more than four decades, Raimond and her husband Vince pioneered and promoted the Chestertown arts and culture scene. Look no farther than her 30-year Directorship of Kent County Arts Council and its mission to support local artists, a legacy of theatre-arts, the creation and stewardship of Sumner Hall to know that Raimond has been a shining light for our community.

Here are a few moments form the celebration. Check the Spy later this week for our interview with Leslie. It’s a beautiful journey.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.