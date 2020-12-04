Anna Clough Celebrates 20 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is proud to congratulate Anna Clough on twenty (20) years of service. Anna began her career with the Bank in December of 2000. Ms. Clough started at the Bank in the bookkeeping department. She later held a position with the finance department during her years at the Bank. Anna’s current position is Electronic Banking Specialist where she is responsible for assisting customers with online banking, wires, ACH and POS transactions and any other digital service-related questions.

“Anna likes to help customers with their banking needs, her knowledge of the digital banking products and services makes her a valuable team member. She is committed to helping each customer no matter how big or small their request may be,” says Lorrie Twilley, Senior Deposit Operations Officer.

Ms. Clough resides in Easton, MD with her husband Roscoe and has two children, Michael and Amanda. She enjoys reading and spending time with her family. Anna is actively involved in the community with the Girl Scouts of America as a Service Unit Manager and Troop Leader.

