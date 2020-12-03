Delmarva Review Announces Six Pushcart Prize Nominations In Prose and Poetry

The Delmarva Review announced six Pushcart Prize nominations for nonfiction memoir, poetry, and fiction selections in the review’s 13th annual edition, published on November 1, 2020.

The first nomination is for “When Friendship Dies,” a memoir by Maryland author Sue Ellen Thompson, of Oxford. She is one of three featured writers in the new edition.

Four poetry nominations are for “Eyes of the Crab,” by Ann LoLordo, of Crownsville, Maryland, “Leaving Spain,” by David Salner, of Millsboro, Delaware, “The Way Her Lover’s Fingers,” by Doris L. Ferleger, of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, and “Franklin Roosevelt’s Hand-controlled Car vs. Eleanor,” by Douglas Collura, of New York City.

“Impulse Control,” a short story by Patrick J. Murphy, of Tallahassee, Florida, was nominated for a fiction award.

Pushcart editors will select the final winners to publish in an anthology, The Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses, due in the fall of 2021.

The prestigious literary prize will honor writing published in 2020 by small presses “dedicated to exciting, innovative and eclectic prose and poetry.”

Delmarva Review was created in 2008 to encourage writers to pursue writing excellence. Publication in the Review, while competitive, offers authors a valued publishing opportunity for their best writing in print at a time when many commercial publications are reducing literary content or going out of business.

Since its first annual issue, the Delmarva Review has selected the new work of 390 writers. In all, authors have come from 42 states and 14 foreign countries. About half are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region of the Mid-Atlantic. Seventy-two have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Some have received notable mention in “Best of” anthologies or achieved notice from other critics and editors. For many, this was the first public recognition of their literary accomplishments.

The submission period for DelmarvaReview’s 14theditionis open now through March 31, 2020. Editors read all submissions and do not charge reading fees. A submission link is on the guidelines page of the website: www.DelmarvaReview.org.

Delmarva Review is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit literary journal published by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund Inc, in Talbot County. Partial financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The journal is available to readers worldwide from Amazon.com and other major online booksellers, as well as some regional specialty book shops, like Mystery Loves Company, in Oxford.