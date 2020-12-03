Gunston Welcomes 34 Students to the National Honor Society

The Gunston School is pleased to welcome 34 students to the National Honor Society. Each fall, membership to NHS is offered to those students who meet the required standards put forth by the national office in four areas of evaluation: scholarship, leadership, service, and character. For the scholarship criterion, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 88 (B+) or higher.

Students who meet this criterion are invited to submit a comprehensive resume that outlines their activities, achievements, leadership, and service. To evaluate a candidate on the national criterion of character, a student’s school records are reviewed, and each candidate selects four members of the faculty to provide their professional reflections on the candidate’s citizenship, leadership, activities, and personal conduct.

Head of School John Lewis shared, “Induction into the National Honor Society is an enormous honor, and it reflects a multi-year dedication from these students to some of society’s most important values.”

This year’s newly selected members for Grade 12 include Hannah Beckman, Maxmillian (Max) Brady, Yongah (Jonathan) Choi, Hyunseok (Luke) Lee, Ethan Nuessle, Jack Pigman, Marion Riddle, Sean Riley, and Emily Ryon.

Photo: (Top Row, L-R) Hannah Beckman, Maxmillian (Max) Brady, Yongah (Jonathan) Choi, Hyunseok (Luke) Lee, Ethan Nuessle, Jack Pigman, Marion Riddle, Sean Riley, and Emily Ryon. (Second Row, L-R) Sofia Angarita, Lucy Bamford, Gracie Callahan, Charlotte Cook, Benjamin (Ben) Cunningham, Isabella (Bella) De Leon, Ashley Escobar, Jimmy Fraser, Nina Friedman. (Third Row, L-R) Georgia Gillespie, Evie Hagan, Paige Holmes, Colin Lang, Neva Lawrence, Samantha LeCrone, Rui (Spencer) Liu, Abigail (Abbey) Miller. (Fourth Row, L-R) Magdalena (Maggie) Miller, Alexandrea (Lexi) Norman, Summer Salos, Leo Santoboni, Matthew Sharpless, Danielle Simmons, and Jude Smith. Lillian (Lilli) Ward.

New members for Grade 11 include Sofia Angarita, Lucy Bamford, Gracie Callahan, Charlotte Cook, Benjamin (Ben) Cunningham, Isabella (Bella) De Leon, Ashley Escobar, Jimmy Fraser, Nina Friedman, Georgia Gillespie, Evie Hagan, Paige Holmes, Colin Lang, Neva Lawrence, Samantha LeCrone, Rui (Spencer) Liu, Abigail (Abbey) Miller, Magdalena (Maggie) Miller, Alexandrea (Lexi) Norman, Summer Salos, Leo Santoboni, Matthew Sharpless, Danielle Simmons, and Jude Smith. Lillian (Lilli) Ward ’21 was selected in the fall of 2019, but was studying abroad at the time and will be formally inducted this year.

“The inductees are to be commended for their dedication and their success in maintaining the highest level of performance while navigating the challenges of attending school during the pandemic,” said Assistant Head of School Christie Grabis. “We look forward to the time when we can share their accomplishments in person with their families and the school community.”

A formal induction ceremony will be held on campus at a date later to be determined, depending on COVID restrictions and guidelines.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.