RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale

Every year one of RiverArts’ most popular shows is the Holiday Show and Sale. Through December 22 this year, shopping for that special gift for a family member, a friend or maybe even yourself will be as enjoyable as ever, but even more accessible.

Twenty nine fine artists and crafters have worked in a range of media including paintings and prints, jewelry, ceramics, fiber, furniture and other wood items, as well as hand-forged pieces. Each piece is original and unique, and many items are under $100. In addition to seasonal items such as holiday cards and wreaths, they run the gamut from nautical to botanical, from classical to whimsical, from practical to festive, some decorative and some wearable.

As always you can see beautiful displays in the windows of the RiverArts Galleries where items are fully lit and can be seen from the shelter of the breezeway any time of the day. Displays will be rotated regularly to show all artwork to advantage.

To truly accommodate all who wish to enjoy the show and do their holiday shopping from the comfort of home, visit the RiverArts online exhibit page, where each item can be viewed and purchased. After viewing the show on line, those who wish to see items in person may register for a private appointment.

Free gift wrapping is available by request. Purchases can be picked up curbside by appointment or delivered for free locally. Shipping can be arranged at an additional charge. Contact RiverArts with questions.

Visitors are asked to arrive on time and may spend a maximum of 20 minutes. Properly fitted masks must be worn (bandanas do not provide adequate protection). Social distancing is required and hand sanitizer will be available.

Have a happy holiday season and enjoy the show!

Chestertown RiverArts is a community arts center serving Kent County, Maryland and beyond with exhibits, classes, children’s arts activities, and a Clay Studio. RiverArts’ mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” Visit RiverArts online at www.ChestertownRiverArts.org, or connect by phone at 410.778.6300 or email at info@ChestertownRiverArts.org.