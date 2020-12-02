Megan B. Owings Joins The Peoples Bank Board of Directors

The Peoples Bank is pleased to announce that Megan B. Owings has joined their Board of Directors as of Wednesday, November 18, 2020. “Mrs. Owings is an incredibly talented and capable addition to our board,” said Gary Fellows, Chairman of The Peoples Bank Board. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her on the team here, where we know she will add a vast amount of expertise.”

Owings is a graduate of Lehigh University as well as the University of Baltimore School of Law. A native of Kent County, she is General Counsel and third-generation owner, alongside her brother and father, of the local heavy-highway construction company, David A. Bramble, Inc. Megan also works as an attorney for the MacLeod Law Group in Chestertown, which recently merged with the Saunders Law Firm.

She is an active member in construction industry associations, as well as the Kent County Bar Association where she serves as Vice President. Additionally, she currently serves as Board Chair for Kent School, Inc., where she was a trustee from 2011 until becoming Chair in 2019. She has also been member of the Board of Directors for Main Street Chestertown since 2019.

“Mrs. Owings is an integral part of the executive management team at David A. Bramble, Inc., and a skilled attorney,” said Ralph Dowling, President and CEO of The Peoples Bank. “We couldn’t be happier to have Megan join our Board of Directors.”