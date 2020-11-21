MENU

November 21, 2020

Chesapeake Lens: Ma Dorothy by David Harp

The David Harp photo is of Daniel Harrison, scraping for soft crabs near his home on Smith Island. A day in the life of a Chesapeake Bay Waterman goes from dawn to dusk, season after season, in every kind of weather. It's a hard way to make a living, but to a true Waterman, it's the only life worth living. 

