Chesapeake Lens: Ma Dorothy by David Harp

The David Harp photo is of Daniel Harrison, scraping for soft crabs near his home on Smith Island. A day in the life of a Chesapeake Bay Waterman goes from dawn to dusk, season after season, in every kind of weather. It’s a hard way to make a living, but to a true Waterman, it’s the only life worth living.
