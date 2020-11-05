Learn to Winterize your Engine with CBMM

Wondering how to winterize your small diesel engine as the cold weather sets in? On Saturday, Dec. 5, join the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Marine Mechanic Josh Richardson for a virtual session on diesel engine maintenance, focusing on engine and transmission oil changes, fuel system treatments, and how to protect your engine from freezing.

Held via Zoom from 10–11:30am, participants are encouraged to ask questions while receiving an in-depth look at what’s involved in winterizing a diesel engine. The cost to participate is $10, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members. To register, visit cbmm.org/dieselmaintenance.

CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.