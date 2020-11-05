Bordley History Center Reopens This Saturday

The Bordley History Center, home of the Historical Society of Kent County, will reopen this Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Center will remain open on Saturdays only through Christmas Eve.

Visitors are welcome to the first-floor museum and gift shop. The Center’s research library remains closed to the public.

Strict public hygiene procedures will be in place: All visitors must wear a mask. Only 6 visitors will be permitted at a time. Social distancing will be required inside the Center. Hand-sanitizer will be available and its frequent use encouraged, especially before touching any items in the museum and shop.

“We are very pleased to be reopening for the first time since late March,” said Society vice president Barbara Jorgenson. “We have spent the pandemic-forced closure taking care of much needed interior and exterior renovations. With a fresh coat of exterior paint and our beautiful new windows, we look forward to seeing all our members and friends again.”

In addition to its ever-popular window exhibits on High Street, the Center’s museum is currently featuring “Lost Towns,” an exhibit showcasing the once-bustling small communities now lost in Kent County. This Saturday is also the opening of The Bramble Collection, a breath-taking collection of mostly 18th century tea caddies bequeathed to the Society by Mark Bramble in honor of his mother, Marnie Bramble.

In addition to a unique collection of local and regional books, the museum’s gift shop has lots of new items for holiday gifts—children’s puzzles and games, hilarious stuffed animals, handmade candles in vintage crystal and tea cups, one-of-a-kind tree and table-top holiday decorations, locally themed decorator items, and holiday cards featuring local winter scenes.

The Center is located at 301 High Street at the corner of High and Cross Streets. It will be open each Saturday from November 7 through Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.