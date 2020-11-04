Mid-Shore Counties Favor Trump, But Margins Differ From 2016

Voters in Talbot, Dorchester, and Kent counties again favored Republican Donald Trump for president.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton in one county, while the incumbent had a higher percentage of the vote in 2020 in the other two.
In Talbot County, Trump’s margin of victory slipped from 2016.
Unofficial 2020 results show Republican incumbent Trump with 50.5% of the vote in Talbot County. Democrat Joe Biden garnered 47.3% and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had 1.1%.
Biden is faring better in Talbot County than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Trump took 53.06% of the county’s vote four years ago, Clinton had 42.81%, Libertarian Gary Johnson had 3.13%, and Green Jill Stein had 1 percent.
The 2020 numbers likely will shift as election officials count remaining ballots on Nov. 5 and Nov. 13.
Republican incumbent Rep. Andy Harris also saw his Talbot County support dip in the 2020 race for First District.
Harris sits at 54.9% in Talbot and Democratic challenger Mia Mason has 45%.
In 2016, Harris had 60.8% of the vote in Talbot County, with 35.79% for Democrat Joe Werner and 3.41% for Libertarian Matt Beers.
In Dorchester County, Biden underperforms Clinton; Harris maintains margin of victory
Trump leads Biden 58.2% to 39.5% in the county. In 2016, Trump had 55.7% to 41.35% for Clinton.
Harris currently has 62.1% of Dorchester’s vote, with 37.7% for Mason. In 2016, Harris had 61.27%, Werner had 35.82%, and Beers had 2.9%.
Biden polls lower in Kent County: Harris essentially unchanged
Trump has 52.5% of Kent’s vote this year; he had 49.36% in 2016.
Biden has 44.9% compared to 46.31% for Clinton four years ago.
Harris essentially maintained his margin of victory from 2016.
Four years ago, Harris had 56.36%, Werner had 40.44%, and Beers had 3.2%.
Harris currently has 55.4% of Kent’s vote this year and Mason has 44.4%.
