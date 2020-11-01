The Chestertown Spy Survey #33 – Will it be a Smooth Transition?

It is way too early to predict if we’ll have a new president in 2021, but it’s always helpful to anticipate a transition period if that’s the case. The Chestertown Spy wants to know if our readers think it will be a smooth one if Joe Biden wins in Tuesday.
Take the Chestertown Spy survey here.
