Virtual Dia de los Muertos Celebration and Concert Set for November 4

In honor of the Mexican holiday “Dia de los Muertos” or Day of the Dead, the Washington College World Languages and Cultures Department is hosting a concert by local artists Fredy Granillo and Sergio Cillo and showcasing student work on this tradition that’s been completed in Spanish classes.

The event is scheduled for November 4th at 5 PM. Sponsored by The William James Forum and the World Languages and Cultures Department, this program is free and open to the public.

Celebrating the Day of the Dead with music is a way to both mourn the dead and send a message of hope to the entire community during these difficult times.

The songs being performed by Fredy Granillo and Sergio Cilla are from Latin America and they are songs of mourning and of hope, celebrating both life and death.

Fredy Granillo is a Salvadoran musician, painter and ceramist. He graduated from El Salvador’s Autonomous National University in 2012 with a degree in ceramics. After performing with the Andean style band Yarabi between 2003 and 2008, he has become a dedicated singer-songwriter. He recorded his first album ‘Todo Esta Normal’ (Everything is Normal) in 2012. He has performed in El Salvador, California, New York, and the D.C. area. Fredy lives with his wife and son in Chestertown, Maryland.

Sergio Cilla, originally from Argentina, is a teacher of English, specialized in ESOL. He has been part of the artistic arena for over fifteen years, as a member of a vocal group, and participating in shows as a singer, dancer and actor. Today, he lives and works in and from the United States and writes short stories for an arts website.

Traditionally honored between October 31 and November 2, Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, marks a time when families gather together to remember and honor their deceased loved ones. A sacred, joyous time, Day of the Dead traditions include food and flowers, visits with family members, prayers, and stories about those who have died.

Day of the Dead began as a traditional Mesoamerican celebration in southern Mexico meant to guide the spirits of departed loved ones in the afterlife. Today, the holiday is observed throughout the country and includes Christian influences. The many traditions associated with Day of the Dead are an important way of keeping families strong as they remember ancestors and their stories.

