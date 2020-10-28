The Spirituals Initiative with Kentavius Jones

When people on the Mid-Shore think of Kentavius Jones, the image of the former lacrosse star at Washington College turned professional musician is presumably the one that comes to mind. For more than twenty years, Kentavius has not only archived regional prominence with his live performances at almost every venue on the Eastern Shore, he’s been a passionate local advocate for art and music, including his support of the integration of the two forms as a trustee of the Academy Art Museum and countless other coalitions in the region.

But when the Spy heard that the singer-composer’s newest project was the celebration of historic spirituals music on the Eastern Shore, it was a delightful shock.

Noting with humor that classic spirituals can be found in his DNA, impacting both directly and indirectly his own music, Kentavius joined friends La Fleur Paysour, Richard Potter, John Wesley Wright and James Redman in forming the Maryland Spirituals Initiative to celebrate this unique legacy and perform that music in some of the Shore’s most historic places and buildings in African-American history.

The Spy talked to Kentavius Jones at the Spy studio last week to learn more.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Maryland Spirituals Initiative please go here.