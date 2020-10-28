We Need to Dig Deeper by Al Sikes

We are now well into voting week in Maryland. On its eve my wife and I went to church, a church, for the first time in almost a year—Christ Church in Easton, to be specific. The sanctuary, the visual images, the soulful music, the faithful adornments were reminders of what we have missed. Beauty, in my mind, has always been spiritual—as many obsess on why bad things happen, I seek the presence of good things—beauty defined by transcendence.

One of those good things this past Sunday was Father Bill Ortt reminding us about what we are meant to be. Nothing and I mean nothing captures our intended humanity better than “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

And, for those of you who prefer a literary source: “Human beings are sacred, therefore equal. We are asked to see one another in the light of a singular inalienable worth that would make a family of us if we let it.” ~ Marilynne Robinson

Father Bill lamented the fractures in today’s society and especially the fact that many who wear the Cross conspicuously, join in. We can and should debate, but hurling insults back and forth is, simply put, the opposite of loving consideration.

Wearing the cross should remind us of its promises. When the interior of our being reflects the exterior symbols we display, real freedom results. When the talk and walk are misaligned, the Church is hurt. And when the Church is hurt, neighbors are hurt—and in this moment of challenge, real neighbors are precious.

America is at an unusual moment. It is widely written that regardless who is chosen to be President of the United States, many will not respect the outcome and in one way or another will contest it. Society, the expression of our humanity, can stand united and if it is does the dividers will be defeated. Remember, we were conceived as the United States of America and both religious and historic wisdom urge us to be united neighbors as well.