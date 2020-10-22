UM Shore Regional Health Welcomes New Radiologist

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) recently welcomed Chika Logie, MD, to Shore Radiology, an independent medical practice in partnership with UM SRH for more than four decades.

Dr. Logie is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and is a fellowship-trained musculoskeletal radiologist. Her focus is on MRI of joints, bone oncology and imaging the entire musculoskeletal system.

A graduate of University of Maryland, College Park, Dr. Logie received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She completed her residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of Maryland Medical Center and completed additional training at the Department of Radiology at Washington Hospital Center (formerly the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology), where she focused on musculoskeletal intervention and biopsies, and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the core of her work centered around musculoskeletal radiology diagnostics.

In 2019, Dr. Logie was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the Maryland Board of Physicians. She has published and presented extensively on musculoskeletal radiology, including authorship of two books. She also was an adjunct professor of Radiology and Radiological Services with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

“Shore Radiology is pleased to welcome Dr. Logie,” says Kimberly Oster, MD, president, Shore Radiology. “She is a well-trained general radiologist with dedicated subspecialty training in musculoskeletal MRI. Our skilled radiologists have subspecialty training, and Dr. Logie brings additional expertise in the diagnosis of bone and joint disorders and diseases. Musculoskeletal MRI is quite complex and requires additional knowledge to interpret. She is considered an expert in her field, and our community is so very fortunate to have a radiologist of her caliber at UM Shore Regional Health.”

Shore Radiology provides services for all UM SRH locations, including UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton; the Diagnostic and Imaging Center and Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in Easton; UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown; UM Shore Imaging Center at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown; and UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Denton. Shore Radiology also will provide services at the new UM Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge that is scheduled for completion in 2021.

At Shore Radiology, Dr. Logie joins Dr. Oster, Dr. Dale B. Johnson, Radiology Department chair; Dr. Brian T. Callahan; Dr. Christopher S. Levey; Dr. Minh Lu; Dr. Stephen T. Sauter; Dr. Mithilesh K. Singh; Dr. Kathleen H. Straub; and Dr. Matthew P. Wagner. All radiologists have fellowship training in at least one of several subspecialties, including women’s imaging, nuclear medicine, body and musculoskeletal MRI, body CT and ultrasound and interventional and angiography.

