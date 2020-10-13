Local Artist Chosen for MFA Strokes of Genius Show

The Maryland Federation of Art’s Strokes of Genius show’s artists have been chosen. Pat Lang of Easton was one of the 56 artists chosen from 529 entries.

Artists from the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico were invited to submit 2-D work created in any painting media for the jurying process. Pat’s painting “Sail by Tale” was chosen for the show by Juror Mark Karnes, who received his MFA from Yale University and a BFA from Philadelphia College of Art.

The MFA Circle Gallery is located at 18 Circle, Annapolis, MD. Strokes of Genius will be on view from October 30 until November 25.

To see Pat’s art visit her website at www.patlangartist.com and follow her on Facebook.com/patlangartist and Instagram.com/patlangartist