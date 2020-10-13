“Shouting at the Wind” by Marc Castelli Exhibit at MassoniArt Gallery

Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, announced the opening of Marc Castelli’s newest one-man exhibition – Shouting at the Wind–by reassuring Castelli’s collectors that “the show will go on!” For over twenty-five years, Castelli has been represented by the gallery and his annual show has become synonymous with the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend. Covid 19 has forced the cancellation of the much loved Downrigging festival this year and compelled Massoni to reinvent Castelli’s opening.

“We are hard at work creating “virtual” experiences to showcase Marc’s 2020 collection of new watercolors in collaboration with videographer Justinian Dispenza of Andover Media and our webmaster Francoise Sullivan. Once the exhibit is installed, a video tour will be posted online to enhance your experience as you review the entire exhibition on massoniart.com our gallery website. Marc’s Artist Talk is always a standing room only experience. He shares the stories behind each image and the artistic challenges he experienced. This year’s exhibit features his favorite subjects – the watermen of the Eastern Shore, the workboats and historic log canoes that he works and crews on and his newest passion the world of the Maryland equestrian. Although he will miss being with a “real” audience, a virtual “Artist Talk” will be videotaped in the gallery” shared Massoni. “The entire exhibition with complete in-depth descriptions of Castelli’s paintings will be featured on our website as a new feature.

The Gallery will be open to the public but due to health concerns APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please contact the gallery directly prior to visiting to schedule a date and time. MASKS ARE REQUIRED and visits are limited to one party at a time allowing the Gallery to disinfect surfaces between appointments.

Shouting at the Wind will be featured on the Gallery’s online shop, however, ALL sales must be handled directly through the gallery. For appointments and to arrange purchases, contact Carla Massoni by phone or email. 410-778-7330 Gallery, 410-708-4512 Cell, info@massoniart.com