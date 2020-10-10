Delmarva Review: Would It Change a Thing by Sylvia Karman

Author’s note: This poem grew out of conversations about the concept of time—entirely a human construction—and how mindfulness can help whoever and whatever we bring to our hearts and minds. Later this narrative came to me, asking what molecule of someone’s life then and our life now might be altered by prayer or meditation.

Would It Change a Thing

praying for someone past? Because God, a crone begging

coins tells her, has no need for time.

Imagine a kindness tossed behind us, stirring up winter’s

leaves the year that spring stalled and fieldstone

caught the jaws of her father’s plow.

Let it summon one gritty pause in his day of churning

rock from soil and furrows for seeds, debts creasing

his brow. Redeem him

and the burden of burlap tales trailing her still

with their upturned faces, hungry for chaste

morsels of regret.

Pray the sun through those spring shy limbs,

let moss and mud grin up between her toes.

What if some far future soul is praying for us now?

⎯

Maryland author Sylvia Karman tells us she hikes whenever and wherever possible. “Like the loons,” she and her husband return every spring to the Adirondacks to hike and kayak until mid-autumn. Retired from a career in public policy, she is completing her first novel. Her poems in the twelfth edition of Delmarva Review are her first poems in publication. She lives in Ellicott City.

