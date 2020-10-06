A Chat with YMCA’s Robbie Gill on Chestertown, Y Expansion and the Slow Return to Normal

There was a big celebration in Chestertown over the weekend. After years of wishful thinking and some very hard work, a groundbreaking event for a new YMCA for Kent County took place on Saturday. Not only was it a joyful occasion for the community but yet another indication that, despite the devastating impact of a global pandemic, life does indeed continue, and in this case, signals a robust future for children, families, and senior citizens for the area.

Robbie Gill, who leads the YMCA of the Chesapeake, gives credit to Dixon Valve and in particular, its CEO, Dick Goodall, for making this dream a reality. But the addition of the new Chestertown facility is also part of a remarkable expansion plan that Gill and the Y’s board leaders have been working on for over two decades. Within the last few years, the YMCA has not only added Chestertown, but just completed a branch in St. Michaels, and is on track to break ground in Queen Anne’s County next year.

The Spy sat down with Robbie yesterday to talk about the new Chestertown campus, an update of the new facility planned for Queen Anne’s, as well Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot County programs as the YMCA starts to return slowly from the coronavirus criis.

