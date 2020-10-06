Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Oct. 6

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 2 to 311.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.77%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 128,204, an increase of 413 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 6 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 3,823.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 22 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 360 people hospitalized — 272 in acute care and 88 in intensive care.

• Of the 17,747 test results received on Oct. 5, the positivity rate was 2.7%; the 7-day average was 2.95%.

Additional information

• A total of 2,752,546 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 1,547,023 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 128,204 cases, 15,791 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 7,661 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.