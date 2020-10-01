The Virtual Chesapeake Film Festival is Almost Here! October 1-4

Don’t miss this year’s Chesapeake Film Festival! The 2020 Virtual Chesapeake Film Festival is coming to you Oct. 1 (9 am EST) – Oct. 4 (12 pm EST), 24/7, wherever you may be.

There is NO registration for this FREE event, just go to chesapeakefilmfestival.com and click on the button to enter the festival on October 1.

Also, right now, all our trailers are available to you by going to chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

The Virtual Festival is our gift to film lovers in our community, and beyond, in the difficult times precipitated by CoVid-19. While participation is free, donations are appreciated.

You can select the films you want to watch, and when and where you choose to enjoy them. The Virtual Festival benefits our filmmakers, too, with the amazing opportunity to present their films to an audience without borders.

Now in our 13th year, the Chesapeake Film Festival invites you once again to savor an explosion of cinematic flavors, including dramas, comedies, documentaries and animations. From 5-minute shorts to 90-minute features, the Festival offers something for every cinematic taste.

Don’t miss out on these CFF 2020 award-winning films:

Best Animated Film – Les Animaux Domestiques, Willow

Best Comedy – A Piece of Cake

Best Director – Stefan Schwarz, About Us

Best Documentary Feature – You Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout Groove City

Best Drama – Unarmed Man

Best Editing – Fort Bliss

Best Emerging Filmmaker –Mason Mirabile, Never Too Small and Micaa Thomas, Our House is On Fire

and Micaa Thomas, Best Environmental Feature – Unbreathable: The Fight for Healthy Air

Best Environmental Short – Seeds of Hope

Best International Film – Imaginarius

Best Made in Maryland Film – Squeegee

Best Performance – Actor –Shaun Woodland and Danny Gavigan, Unarmed Man

Best Short Film – Wake Up

Best Sound Editing – Balloon Man

Jury’s Prize – Emanuel

Check chesapeakefilmfestival.com for more information. For questions, call Nancy Tabor, Executive Director at 443-955-9144 or contact her at nancy.tabor@icloud.com.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Shared Earth Foundation, Maryland Film Office, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, Karen and Langley Shook, U.S. Small Business Administration, Talbot CARES Small Business Grant and The Ravenal Foundation. Funding has also been provided to the Chesapeake Film Festival from Maryland Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.