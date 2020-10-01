The Mainstay Livestream Concerts Continue: Tom Lagana Trio

The Mainstay streaming concerts live from Rock Hall continue on Friday October 9 at 7 pm with the Tom Lagana Trio. All concerts are streamed live from Kent County’s favorite live music venue via a private uplink available through The Mainstay’s website. Tickets are $5 online/advance. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Friday October 9 tune into the live feed from The Mainstay at 7 pm for an evening of swinging jazz with the Tom Lagana Trio. Guitarist Lagana is joined by Dominic Smith on drums and Tom Baldwin on bass.

Guitarist Tom Lagana has been steadily building a strong reputation as a multi-faceted artist in the mid-Atlantic region. As a jazz guitarist and bandleader in clubs, festivals, and recordings, as a classical guitarist in master classes and with orchestras, as an educator, and as a composer, Lagana has garnered respect for his creativity, musical integrity, and devotion to his craft.

After graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Lagana went to work as the guitarist for the Walt Disney Jazz Band in Orlando, Florida. Upon his return to his home state of Maryland, he was recognized by jazz legend Charlie Byrd as “one of the most promising jazz guitarists in the area.” Byrd invited Lagana to sit in with him on several occasions, paving the way for the Tom Lagana Trio to become the house band at Byrd’s venue of choice, The King of France Tavern in Annapolis, three nights a week for over a year.

Lagana took his professional education to a new level by obtaining a Masters in Music at Towson University with a dual focus on both jazz and classical guitar performance. While at Towson, Lagana was awarded second prize in the prestigious Sidney Lieberman Competition. Normally won by pianists, Lagana was the first guitarist to be recognized in the history of that competition. Lagana’s work in higher education has not been limited to musical performance: His in-depth analysis of the work of Pat Metheny was published by Just Jazz Guitar magazine in two issues in 2005 and was endorsed by Metheny himself. Following up on his academic successes, Lagana has served on the faculty at Towson University as well as in his current position at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay through the COVID-19 crisis can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

October 23 Daryl Davis

November 13 Ellen Cherry

November 20 Eastport Oyster Boys