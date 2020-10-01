MENU

Sections

More

October 1, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Archives

Studio B Ready for First Friday in Easton

by Leave a Comment

Share

A warm welcome awaits you for wonderful art and conversion during First Friday Gallery Walk October 2, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. Studio B Art Gallery is located in the heart of downtown, historic Easton, Maryland. Studio B Art Gallery offers work from national and internationally-acclaimed artists in an intimate setting.

Paintings by Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Master Jove Wang and sculptor Rick Casali.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×
Keep the Spy Spying in 2021

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore