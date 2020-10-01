Studio B Ready for First Friday in Easton

A warm welcome awaits you for wonderful art and conversion during First Friday Gallery Walk October 2, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. Studio B Art Gallery is located in the heart of downtown, historic Easton, Maryland. Studio B Art Gallery offers work from national and internationally-acclaimed artists in an intimate setting.

Paintings by Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Master Jove Wang and sculptor Rick Casali.