Studio B Ready for First Friday in Easton

A warm welcome awaits you for wonderful art and conversion during First Friday Gallery Walk October 2, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. Studio B Art Gallery is located in the heart of downtown, historic Easton, Maryland. Studio B Art Gallery offers work from national and internationally-acclaimed artists in an intimate setting.
Paintings by Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Master Jove Wang and sculptor Rick Casali.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.