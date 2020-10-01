Kent Island Federation of Arts Celebrates Year of the Woman

Join the Kent Island Federation of Art to view this creative endeavor by our artists’ works portraying the influences of interesting women of the past in many media both visual and creative.

Women, as far back as the fifteenth century, have worked to create paintings, photography, sculpture, functional and wearable art in times when their work was not promoted as art, much less celebrated.

KIFA celebrates the art endeavors our fore-mothers by creating art proclaiming

connections to Women Artists. The show recognizes female artists both past and present who have influenced and encouraged so many of us.

Come and enjoy this wonderful exhibit. Information on the show and other events at KIFA can be found on the KIFA website at www.kifa.us, or calling the KIFA office 410.643.7424, and emailing info@kifa.us with any questions.

Show & Reception on October 3, 2020. Kent Island Federation of Arts is located at 405 Main Street, Stevensville, MD 21666