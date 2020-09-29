RiverArts Nails It with COVID Fundraising

Chestertown RiverArts exceeds summer COVID fundraising goal expanding new outreach opportunities

Responding to the global pandemic, committed members of the region’s arts community contributed more than $115,000 this summer to help Chestertown RiverArts put new programs in place to keep the Arts alive and thriving in the COVID world and beyond.

Motivated by a $25,000 3:1 challenge gift from an anonymous donor issued shortly after the shutdown, more than 135 painters, sculptors, potters, parents and patrons of the arts responded to RiverArts’ vision to develop innovative online and remote programming.

“We believe people need the Arts more than ever during times of stress and crisis,” RiverArts President Pam White said. “Because of the pandemic, we are reimagining RiverArts as an organization that serves its community remotely as well as in person. We are committed to ensuring a strong, permanent presence in Chestertown as the hub of a vibrant local arts scene through creative problem solving, adaptability, and devotion of our Board of Directors, members and artists.

“We are grateful for the generous outpouring of support from the community,” she continued. “We thank every donor who participated in this challenge. Because of the funding we’ve received, we have not only been able to provide sustained programming to grow community, creativity, and connection through the Arts during the past six months, but also we are able to begin developing new plans to expand our outreach and engagement opportunities,” she continued. “We invite those who are likewise committed to expanding Chestertown’s vibrant and economically-beneficial Arts life for people of all ages to help RiverArts weather this crisis and grow and evolve with new technologies and services.”

New programming made possible by the summer fundraising effort are collaborative and public art projects, distance programs for children in need, remote classes, demonstrations, how-tos, lectures, and arts education for all ages. Other new initiatives include website upgrades and creative interactive education, new educational videos, online exhibitions and Zoom classes, and weekly salon discussions. The new funding is keeping the Arts alive in KidSPOT, the Clay Studio, the Gallery, ArtsAlive classes, the Film Society, the Photography Club and more.

“Our challenges will continue throughout this pandemic, but our short-term success gives us great hope for the future,” Ms. White concluded. “Please follow us on our website and through our Daily Dose emails. We look forward to seeing you both virtually and in person as our programming evolves to meet the challenges ahead.”

Chestertown RiverArts is a community arts center serving Kent County, Maryland and beyond with exhibits, classes, children’s arts activities, and a Clay Studio. RiverArts’ mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” Visit RiverArts online at Community.ChestertownRiverArts.org, or connect by phone at 410.778.6300 or email at info@ChestertownRiverArts.org.