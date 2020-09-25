Shrewsbury Parish Starts Community Garden

With the financial assistance of a diocesan grant and several local donors, Shrewsbury Parish is establishing a Community Garden. This year it will have ten 100 sq ft plots, with the possibility of expanding to twenty-five next year. The Church is also now creating a perennial garden with ten nut trees and twenty Aronia bushes. Next spring it will add 2 bee hives with sufficient wildflowers and other perennials to help support them.

On Sunday October 18 Shrewsbury will have a duel event. First will be the blessing of this year’s harvest by Henry Sabetti, its Rector and second will be the planting of the trees and bushes.

Please call Henry Sabetti at 301-418-0908, or Bob O’Connell at 443-282-7000 for more information.