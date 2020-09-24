Election 2020: Congressional Candidate Mia Mason on Election Chances, BLM, Talbot Boys, Climate and Trump

While most citizens of the 1st Congressional District in Maryland will be focused on the presidential election come November 3, it is worth reminding our readers that incumbent representative Andy Harris is running for a fifth term as well. Yesterday we interviewed the Congressman, and today, we are sharing our interview with Mia Mason.

Mason is a 20-year military veteran who served in the Navy, Army, and DC National Guard. She was temporarily discharged after her transition from Michael Mason to Mia Mason in 2012. While she was successful in being reinstated, that experience has been critical to her decision to seek public office.

In our interview, Ms. Mason talks about what is at stake in the 2020 election, the most recent controversy of the Black Lives Matter mural in Chestertown ant the Talbot Boys in Easton, climate change, and if Joe Biden will accept the results of the November election.

This video is approximately eighteen minutes in length. For more information about the Mia Mason campaign, please go here.