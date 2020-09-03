The Mainstay Livestream Concerts: Jeff Antoniuk and Helluvaband

The Mainstay streaming concerts live from Rock Hall continue on Friday September 11 at 7 pm with saxophonist Jeff Antoniuk and Helluvaband. All concerts are streamed live from Kent County’s favorite live music venue via a private uplink available through The Mainstay’s website. Tickets are $5 online/advance. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Jeff Antoniuk & Helluvaband is one of the most aptly named jazz groups on the scene today. This collection of players have shared the stage with legends like Chick Corea, Marcus Miller, Helen Sung, The Brecker Brothers and many more. Individually, they’ve won Grammy’s, played at the White House, and toured across the globe. This is truly a hell of a band.

Their first album, “Flow” was released last year to rave reviews. The album generated interest at the University of Virginia, where the band was brought in as Artists In Residence, to teach concepts and music from the recording. The band, while all consummate performers, are also some of the top jazz educators in the country today, working with www.JazzWire.net, Towson University, and The Berklee School of Music.

The music for their Mainstay concert will be selected from the Flow album, and from many of the great jazz standards that comprise their sizable repertoire. Led by saxophonist Jeff Antoniuk, the band will feature guitarist John Lee, bassist Max Murray, and drummer Frank Russo.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay through the COVID-19 crisis can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

September 14 Monday Night LIVE with Joe Holt

September 18 Ken and Brad Kolodner trio

October 24 Daryl Davis

November 13 Ellen Cherry

November 19 Derrick Michaels American Songbook