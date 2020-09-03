Happenings at Chestertown RiverArts

Chestertown RiverArts invites photographers to submit work for consideration for inclusion in a juried photography exhibit to open in the RiverArts online viewing room on September 28.

Curator William Trainor writes “In this Juried Exhibition, we would like to see the artistic vision of your image. We would like you to use your photographic skills to produce an image that brings something to tell us, inspire us, or surprise us. So, use your skills of composition and the use of light and dark, empty space, contrast, focus, background, elements of art and design to generate an artistic image that speaks to us all.”

Judge Linda Roy Walls will select winners of Best in Show, Second and Third for cash prizes, as well as an Honorable Mention award. Viewers will vote on a “People’s Choice” Award. Submission is online with a deadline of September 14. Find guidelines and forms online at the RiverArts Community website

RiverArts Classes

Use handbuilding and embellishment techniques to make a beautiful Clay Birdfeeder in an online class with RiverArts Clay Studio Manager Dianna Frymiare. This 90-minute class is suitable for ages 8 – 80 using tools that are easily found around the house. Purchase a clay kit and register online.

The Joy of Visual Journaling in Nature is an outdoor class offered in a new partnership between RiverArts and the Center for Environment and Society at Washington College. Over two weekends in late September and early October, join Chesapeake writer and educator Kate Livie for a beginner’s visual journaling class designed to help you capture the beauty of nature while building your fundamental writing, drawing and watercolor techniques.

Also at RiverArts

RiverArts Salons every Tuesday from 5 – 5:45pm provide a place to learn something new, share ideas, explore interesting topics, see and be seen, and have fun. Upcoming guests and topics include The Importance of Character on September 22 and Robbi Behr and Matthew Swanson on September 29. Register online by noon on Tuesdays to receive the Zoom link for the week’s discussion.

RiverArts Photography Club meets online every Thursday evening at 7pm with a Tips and Tricks session at 6pm. Participation in the club is always free, and all are welcome, from advanced photographers to beginners coming for the first time. Contact Steve Kane at srkane@gmail.com to share your photos in the Photography Club.

Visit community.ChestertownRiverArts.org for more information and to register for classes, exhibits, and programs. To stay in touch with community, creativity, and connection locally and around the world, sign up for the RiverArts Daily Dose newsletter.

Chestertown RiverArts is a community arts center serving Kent County, Maryland and beyond with exhibits, classes, children’s arts activities, and a Clay Studio. RiverArts’ mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” Visit RiverArts online at www.ChestertownRiverArts.org, or connect by phone at 410.778.6300 or email at info@ChestertownRiverArts.org.