Learn About Buyboat Winnie Estelle in September

At 2pm on Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the launch of the historic buyboat Winnie Estelle with an illustrated talk.

After shipping fish and oysters purchased from watermen to city markets or seafood packing houses for decades, Winnie Estelle moved south to the Caribbean as a cargo boat and later a dive boat, before returning to the Chesapeake in 2012. In the virtual session, Chief Curator Pete Lesher will explore the boat’s many-layered history, as well as the role of buyboats in the traditional industries of the Chesapeake.

The cost for the workshop is $7.50 for non-members and $6 for CBMM members, with registration needed at cbmm.org/Winnie100.

