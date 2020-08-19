At Talisman the “Show” Must Go On

Cancellation of the Talisman Therapeutic Riding Derby event for 2020 has not stopped the organization from working to raise the funds that the event usually produces. For this year TTR has moved to an online auction that includes a wide range options for bidders, everything from a stay in a beach resort in Anguilla in the West Indies to certificates for restaurants on Kent Island.

To promote the auction and in preparation of TTR’s 10th anniversary in the spring, Justinian of Andover Media developed a video, a day on the farm, and will post a farm update on the organization’s website. Sponsors, contributors, and bidders will be able to see how far TTR has come over the last 9 years, from one horse, 3 volunteers, and 1 rider to 12 horses, over 100 volunteers, and more than 3200 riding lessons annually.

The video will show the Talisman farm purchased in 2018, some of the staff instructing riders, and some of the many other activities available to Talisman’s riders and their families.

For additional information and to see the catalogue of items on which to bid, go to www.talismantherapeuticriding.org and click on the postcard.