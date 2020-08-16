AAM Reopens with Two New Exhibitions and a Variety of Classes in September

New Photography II

August 1 – October 7, 2020

New Photography II, a biennial juried competition, includes photographic artists at all stages of their career and will be open through October 7, 2020. The exhibition aims to highlight the current state of photography across a broad spectrum, showcasing new and exciting work by both emerging and established artists. This year’s selection includes many exciting works by 66 artists from all over the United States that explore our modern world through different disciplines within the medium.

Philip Brookman, Consulting Curator of the Department of Photographs, National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC will jury the exhibition. Brookman will visit the Academy Art Museum in September to view the exhibition, particularly the prints, in order to determine this year’s award recipients. In addition, the Museum is offering the publication of “New Photography I,” a catalogue of the first edition of the juried exhibition held in 2018. The catalogue is available at the Museum Shop and online for $10.00.

Antonio McAfee: Legacy

August 1 – October 7, 2020

Antonio McAfee is one of the most unique emerging voices in photography today. The Baltimore-based photographer and professor’s first solo U.S. museum exhibition, Legacy, features found portraits of middle-class African-American historical figures, which McAfee uses to explore the reconstruction of identity and the significance of visual perception. His installations deliver ethereal and dynamic experiences of his historical subjects and transform their legacy.

COMING!

2020 Annual Members’ Exhibitionca

Signs of the Times

December 11, 2020–January 17, 2021

Sign up online: October 1–30, 2020 (link open October 1)

The Museum’s Annual Members’ Exhibition invites artists to submit works that explore Signs of the Times. 2020 has been a troubling year that has at least brought moments of clarity, togetherness and gratitude for many of our members. We look forward to exhibiting imaginative and experimental works in any medium that addresses how this unique time manifests itself in our personal and shared world.

LECTURES

KITTREDGE-WILSON SPEAKER SERIES – Lectures on Zoom!

Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950

Philip Brookman, Consulting Curator, Department of Photographs, National Gallery of Art,

Washington, D.C.

Friday, September 25, 6 p.m.

Cost: Cost: $20 Members, $25 Non-members (Pre-registration is required)

Philip Brookman illustrates how Gordon Parks’s early experiences at the Farm Security Administration, Office of War Information, and Standard Oil Company (New Jersey), as well as his close relationships with Ralph Ellison, Langston Hughes, Roy Stryker, Charles White, and Richard Wright helped shape his groundbreaking style.

ADULT CLASSES

Cast Drawing

Instructor: Bradford Ross

brad@bradfordross.com

6 weeks: September 3–October 8

Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $225 Non-members

Paint Better Boats

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

dianeduboismullaly.com

3 weeks: September 3, 10 & 17

Built-in rain date: September 24

Thursdays: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $95 Members, $115 Non-members

Traveling with Gouache

New Instructor: Bernie Dellario

bernie.dellario@gmail.com

2 Day Workshop: September 12 &13

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $135 Members, $162 Non-members

Basic Drawing: Gaining Confidence in

Value and Composition

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

wkmcgarry@verizon.net

6 weeks: September 15–October 20

Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $220 Members, $260 Non-members

Color Theory

New Instructor: Georgia June Goldberg

georgiajunegoldberg@gmail.com

6 weeks: September 16–October 21

Wednesdays, 1:15– 4 p.m.

Cost $195 Members, $235 Non-members

Pastel: Creating Strong and Vibrant

Compositions in Still Life and Landscape

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

wkmcgarry@verizon.net

3 sessions of 4 weeks

Session 1: September 16–October 7

Session 2: October 14–November 4

Session 3: November 11–December 9

(no class November 25 – Thanksgiving)

Wednesdays: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost per Session: $175 Members, $210 Non-members

Watercolor Workshop:

It’s All About the Light

Instructor: Steve Bleinberger

2-day workshop: September 26 and 27

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $110 Members, $132 Non-members

Adult Art Class Scholarships in Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Pastels, Watercolor,

And Much More Available (All Materials are Included)

Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible

through a generous grant from The Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at 410-820-5222 or email: wkmcgarry@verizon.net.

CHILDRENS CLASSES

Homeschool Classes

The Museum offers art classes for the area’s home-schooled children, ages 6 and up. Classes focus on fine art techniques and materials. A variety of media will be explored. Students visit the Museum’s exhibitions when appropriate. All classes meet on Fridays from 1:00-2:30 p.m. The fall home-school semester has two six-week sessions. Note that after the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for 1/3 off! Instructors are Constance Del Nero for ages 6 to 9 years and Theresa Schram for ages 10 and above.

Early Fall Session:

September 11 – October 16

6 to 9 years (Please do NOT register 5-year-olds in this class.)

Cost (per session): $90 Members, $100 Non-members

After the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for $60 (members) and $67 (Non-members)

Pre-registration is advised as space is limited in each group.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

MUSEUM COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Per City, State and CDC guidelines, new safety measures have been implemented to ensure limited attendance and adequate space for social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times by participants and instructors. Prior to visiting the Academy Art Museum, visitors are encouraged to visit AAM’s website to read more about the Museum’s reopening protocols. Responses to frequently asked questions can be found on the Visit Page.

If you aren’t able to visit the Museum at this time, please enjoy our available virtual tours, art activities, artist talks and virtual platform, Art at Home. We look forward to seeing you soon at AAM.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.