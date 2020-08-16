Take the Chestertown Spy Survey #22 – A Vice Presidential Choice

The big news last week was presidential candidate Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate in this year’s election.
We thought we’d check and see how this affects our readers thinking about the campaign in our weekly survey. The results will appear on Wednesday and our commentators, Al From and Craig Fuller will discuss it in the Thursday edition of The Chestertown Spy.
