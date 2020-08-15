Letter to Editor: Chestertown BLM Mural vs. Talbot Boys

As the Chestertown Town Council voted to approve two Black Lives Matter street murals, the Talbot County Council voted not to remove its Confederate monument in Easton, the “Talbot Boys” statue.

The Baltimore Sun headlined its report on this on August 15: “After debate, Chestertown gives OK to BLM murals” followed by “Talbot County opts to keep monument that honors Confederacy.”

Surely, a tale of two cities, with one wide awake and the other shamefully aslumber.

Grenville B. Whitman

Rock Hall