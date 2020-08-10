Just In: Wayne Powell chosen as Washington College’s Interim President

It has been announced by AGB Search that Dr. Wayne Powell has been chosen as Washington College’s Interim President. Dr. Powell served as President of Lenoir Rhyne University for fifteen years and was named President Emeritus in 2017. During his presidency, enrollment increased from 1,400 to 2,500 and the endowment nearly tripled to roughly $100 million. Dr. Powell holds a Ph.D. from Tulane, an M.S.from Texas A&M and a B.S.from Texas Lutheran; all in Math.