MENU

Sections

More

August 10, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Spy Highlights

Just In: Wayne Powell chosen as Washington College’s Interim President

by Leave a Comment

Share

It has been announced by AGB Search that Dr. Wayne Powell has been chosen as Washington College’s Interim President. Dr. Powell served as President of Lenoir Rhyne University for fifteen years and was named President Emeritus in 2017. During his presidency, enrollment increased from 1,400 to 2,500 and the endowment nearly tripled to roughly $100 million. Dr. Powell holds a Ph.D. from Tulane, an M.S.from Texas A&M and a B.S.from Texas Lutheran; all in Math.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×
Keep the Spy Spying in 2021

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore