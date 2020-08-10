Aspen Wye Fellows Presents “How to Get in Good Trouble Right Now”

Civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis urged Americans to “get in good trouble” as we confront the systemic racial injustices that persist in our nation. But what does that mean? What can the average American really do to challenge the disadvantages suffered by people of color in education, housing, economic mobility, and the criminal justice system? As tenacious protesters continue their pleas for racial equity across the nation and refuse to let the spotlight fade, what other ways can those seeking change get in the “good trouble” called for by Lewis?

The Aspen Institute Wye Fellows will host a free digital discussion Wednesday, August 12th at 6 pm entitled How to Get in Good Trouble Right Now, with Karsonya (Dr. Kaye) Wise Whitehead who will lead a discussion on how ordinary Americans can combat racism. What does it mean to be anti-racist? How do we identify and acknowledge our own racism? How can we support efforts to end systemic racist practices? Dr. Kaye is an Associate Professor of Communication and African and African American Studies in the Department of Communication at Loyola University Maryland and the host of the award-winning radio show, Today With Dr. Kaye on WEAA 88.9 FM. Her work investigates the ways in which race, class, and gender coalesce in American classrooms, political environments, and social arenas. From 2013-2015, she was selected as one of only four experts to participate in the White House Black History Month Panel co-sponsored by President Obama and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) on topics ranging from the Emancipation Proclamation to the president’s policies on women and girls.

Dr. Kaye is the author of four books including RaceBrave: new and selected works; Notes from a Colored Girl; The Civil War Pocket Diaries of Emilie Frances Davis, which won both the 2015 Darlene Clark Hine Book Award from the Organization of American Historians and the 2014 Letitia Woods Brown Book Award from the Association of Black Women Historians; and Letters to My Black Sons: Raising Boys in a Post-Racial America. Additionally, she is a K-12 master teacher in African American History and a three-time New York Emmy-nominated, documentary filmmaker.

This Zoom event is open to the public and made possible by the Aspen Wye Fellows, whose members serve as advocates and ambassadors for the Aspen Institute and uphold its commitment to a free, just and equitable society.