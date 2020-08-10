MENU

August 10, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

Chesapeake Arts: The Annapolis Arts Alliance Opens New Gallery

It takes a certain amount of courage to open up anything during a global pandemic. In what is considered one of the most disruptive events in United States history since the Civil War, it’s been heartening to hear that the Annapolis Arts Alliance was opening up their new gallery on West Street a few weeks ago.

Dedicated to the importance and role of art and artists in the greater Annapolis community since 2003, this unique association of artists, patrons, and students, has recently double-downed on their mission with this creative new outlet to reach out to both residents and visitors.

The Spy recently sent a reconnaissance team to chat briefly with Annapolis Arts Alliance board members Julie Heath and Sonja Holleman about their new space and give a preview of what’s to come.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. Annapolis Arts Alliance Gallery, 57 West Street, Annapolis (443) 333-890. For more information about the AAA please go here

 

